Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ and W5 wearable platforms unveiled

Qualcomm has announced its latest wearable platform, the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+, and W5 platforms, and the first companies to announce smartwatches on these platforms are Mobvoi and Oppo.

These new wearable platforms are designed to offer up to 50% lower power than the previous platform and up to two times increase performance. The overall size of the platform has also been reduced by 30 percent.

New enhancements to the flagship Snapdragon W5+ platform offer 50% lower power, 2X higher performance, 2X richer features, and 30% smaller size, compared to our previous generation, enabling wearable manufacturers to deliver the differentiated experiences consumers demand. Based on the hybrid architecture, the purpose-built platform is comprised of a 4nm-based system-on-chip and 22nm-based highly integrated always-on co-processor. It incorporates a series of platform innovations including new ultra-low power Bluetooth® 5.3 architecture, low power islands for Wi-Fi, GNSS, and Audio, and low power states such as Deep Sleep and Hibernate.

