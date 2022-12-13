QNAP TS-x62 Home NAS storage solutions unveiled

QNAP has today introduced new network attached solutions powered by Celeron N4505 dual-core processors in the form of the new TS-262-4G: 2 drive bays with 4 GB RAM and TS-462-2G: 4 drive bays with 2 GB RAM. The TS-x62 series is supplied with QNAP’s latest operating system the QTS 5.0.1 offering support for TLS 1.3 to improve security and performance, with automatic QTS and app updates to ensure optimal NAS running conditions.

Specifications

Intel Celeron N4505 dual-core, burst up to 2.9 GHz; hot-swappable 2.5-inch/3.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps hard drives or SSDs; 2x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3 slots; 1 x 2.5GBASE-T RJ45 port; 1x PCIe Gen 3 expansion slot; 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) ports, 2x USB2.0 ports; 1x HDMI 2.1 4K@60 Hz output

“We are pleased to have worked with QNAP to release the TS-x62 series which covers various use scenarios for home users, such as 4K media streaming, centralized storage, and efficient file backup. The Intel Celeron N4505 processor delivers attractive performance for home NAS models with its greater collaboration and multitasking capability,” said Jason Ziller, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel Corporation.”

“The TS-x62 series comes with the latest version of QNAP’s QTS operating system – QTS 5.0.1 – by default, allowing users to enjoy a faster, smoother, and easier user experience. QuMagie, the smart AI-enhanced photo management application, can now be supercharged by installing an Edge TPU (optional purchase). QTS 5.0 also supports TLS 1.3 to improve security and performance, with automatic QTS and app updates to ensure optimal NAS running conditions.”

Home NAS storage

“A fast and vast private cloud storage with a range of multimedia and file management applications, the TS-262 is ideal for home users to maximize their digital lifestyle. Files, data and multimedia saved on the TS-262 can be accessed from all your connected devices, including phones, computers and smart TVs. A 2.5GbE port and HDMI 2.1 port come as standard, allowing you to enjoy lag-free multimedia streaming throughout your home and directly on your TV.

The TS-262 can be geared up to fit future needs, supporting two M.2 PCIe slots for Qtier auto-tiering storage technology, and can be easily expanded to fit growing data needs. The TS-262 also supports Edge TPU, allowing you to easily organize your photos based on facial and object recognition with the QuMagie app.”

Source : QNAP





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals