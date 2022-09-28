TerraMaster F2-223 and F4-223 NAS for storage features TRAID

TerraMaster the storage company that specializes in network attached storage (NAS), and direct attached storage (DAS) solutions has this week introduced two new additions to its range of NAS for storage at home or office in the form of the F2-223 and F4-223. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4505 dual-core processor and equipped with dual 2.5G Ethernet ports to help deliver read and write speeds of up to 283 MB/s.

Owners can install up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and the latest NAS storage solutions from TerraMaster run the company’s latest operating system TOS 5. The new NAS operating system was recently launched and provides over 600 improvements and 50 new functions when compared to the previous generation of NAS OS.

The 2-bay TerraMaster F2-223 is now available for $300

The 4-bay TerraMaster F4-223 is also now available for $440

Equipped with TRAID TerraMaster’s RAID storage technology that will automatically combine the space and offering hard disk failure redundancy protection as well as automatic capacity expansion, enabling you to simply add in a hard drives for storage when needed.

TerraMaster NAS for storage

Key features of TRAID include : Flexible Disk Array Management: It has advanced features such as automatic combination of disk space, hard disk failure redundancy protection, and automatic capacity expansion, Higher Disk Space Utilization: TRAID’s elastic strategy provides higher disk space utilization compared to traditional RAID modes, Easy Storage Space Expansion: With TRAID, storage space can be easily expanded by replacing the hard disk with a larger capacity and/or increasing the number of hard disks.

The F4-223 is capable of supporting up to 20TB of hard drive storage, with a total capacity of 80TB available thanks to its four bay design. When fully loaded with four HHD drives maxing out capacity homes and offices can store up to 30 million HD photos, 18 million working documents, 40,000 HD movies, and 4 million downloadable music.

The TerraMaster NAS for storage applications also allows you to backup data from your Windows, Mac or mobile devices securely and automatically and thanks to the centralized management system provided by the TOS 5 operating system you can monitor, tweak and even load additional applications onto your NAS expanding its possibilities even further. As well as protecting users from data loss resulting from hardware malfunction or ransomware.

Other features include : Hard Disk Failure Redundancy Protection: TRAID can provide you with redundant protection against a hard disk failure, allowing a maximum of one hard disk to fail. Ensure your data is not lost in the event of a hard drive failure in the array and the ability to migrate TRAID to TRAID+: You can migrate TRAID to TRAID+ by adding the number of hard drives. TRAID+ with redundant protection of 2 hard drives.

Source : TerraMaster



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals