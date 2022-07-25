Keep your data safe with the new TerraMaster TOS 5 NAS Data Backup system

This week TerraMaster has rolled out a new single portal folder level data backup and synchronization features for TerraMaster devices. The recently released TOS 5’s new applications such as centralized backup, TFSS, and TFM Backup provides a variety of data backup and recovery options to help keep your data safe and protect you from malicious attacks such as ransomware and others.

If you are looking for ways to keep your data when storing it on network attached storage or similar you may be interested in the new TOS 5’s applications which include centralized backup, TFSS, and TFM Backup and more.

“TOS 5 is designed for professional users. Not only have the storage structure and data interaction mode been reconstructed but also, compared with the previous generation, it adds more than 50 features and 600 improvements. The new features meet more business requirements, as well as significantly improving response speed, security, and ease of use.

TOS 5 adopts progressive JavaScript language and a lightweight framework with faster loading speed. TOS 5 features bidirectional data binding, easier data manipulation, and automatic synchronous response to data changes in the page; UI, data, and structure separation makes it easier to change data without the need to modify logic codes. “

Keep your data safe

“Recently, QNAP NAS device was attacked by a new type of ransomware known as Checkmate. Checkmate attacks via SMB services exposed to the internet and employs a dictionary attack to break accounts with weak passwords. Data protection from ransomware and other cyberattacks is a major concern for NAS users – a concern very much acknowledged by TerraMaster.

TerraMaster Folder Mirror (TFM) Backup is a dedicated backup tool for TNAS shared folders. Through TFM Backup, easily backup shared folders in TNAS to other local folders. Backups can be scheduled for automation and choose between mirror backup and differential backup.”

“Duple Backup provides simple yet powerful backup and restore functions, and is another disaster recovery tool designed to strengthen the data security of TNAS devices. Duple Backup is the ideal protection against hardware failure or system failure. It supports multiple backup strategies of incremental backup and multi-version backup.

The new CloudSync app integrates multiple cloud drives and synchronizes them into one application, including Google Drive, One Drive, Amazon S3, Backblaze, Box, Dropbox, Koofr, OpenDrive, pCloud, Yandex disk, and Aliyun. This allows users to centralize the management of multiple synchronization tasks and add a variety of cloud disk synchronization.”

Source : TerraMaster

