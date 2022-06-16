TerraMaster T6-423 Pro 6 bay NAS storage with unique security isolation mode

TerraMaster has launched a new 6 bay network attached storage solution in the form of the T6-423 Professional TerraMaster NAS capable of running the company’s latest TOS 5 operating system which provides a unique security isolation mode. When enabled this mode completely isolates your TNAS device from the external network through network isolation, digital signature, and file format restriction.

Features of the T6-423 NAS include being powered by an Intel N5105/N5095 2.00 GHz (2.90 GHz max. turbo) quad-core processor supported by 4 GB DDR4 memory, upgradeable up to 32 GB of dual-channel (2x16GB) DDR4 memory. The NAS also features a M.2 slot for NVMe SSDs to enable SSD Cache Acceleration to boost performance as well as two 2.5 GbE interfaces that supports Link Aggregation. Transmission speed can reach up to 283 MB/s with six Seagate IronWolf 18 TB HDDs in RAID 0. Link Aggregation provides a network bandwidth up to 5 Gbps.

TerraMaster T6-423 Pro 6 bay NAS

“The 6-Bay T6-423 is suitable for SMB users who need high-performance storage solutions. High performance means that users can easily handle high-load assignments, while multiple business-level backup solutions guarantee user’ data safety and prevent the potential risk of data loss. This is a high-performance storage solution for iSCSI virtual storage and database service for SMB users. It uses an Intel Celeron N5105/ N5095 quad-core processor with 2.0 GHz and maximum turbo to 2.9 GHz. It is integrated with a GPU graphics card, AES NI hardware encryption, and equipped with two 2.5 GbE interfaces and 4 GB DDR4 dual-channel memory (expandable up to 32 GB).”

Features of the new TOS 5 Operating System :

– System Isolation Mode TerraMaster’s TOS 5 unique security isolation mode completely isolates your TNAS device from the external network through network isolation, digital signature, and file format restriction.

– Support of the WORM File System: WORM File System provides data protection for up to 70 years, perfect for sensitive data.

– Simplified Backup Solution: TOS 5 features a simplied and unified backup solution. All backup options are now in a single portal.

– Multiple Client Sync with TerraSync: TerraSync realizes data synchronization between multiple users and multiple devices. It creates efficient data sharing making collaborations easier and faster.

– TNAS Mobile 5: To adapt to TOS 5, TerraMaster also launches TNAS Mobile 5 featuring an optimized user interface and new features. TNAS Mobile 5 makes remote access and management of your TNAS easier.

“The T6-423 can deal with high-load workflow and a high level of concurrent user access. Rapid document storage and management are facilitated by high-speed document retrieval, efficient transmission performance, and rich TerraMaster disaster backup and recovery solutions. The T6-423 is configured with two 2.5 GbE interfaces, supporting 2.5 GbE high-speed network bandwidth. The transmission speed can reach 283 MB/s (Seagate IronWolf 18TB x 6, RAID 0) . Link Aggregation provides a network bandwidth up to 5 Gb, thus providing a cost-effective solution for multi-user and high-concurrent file access.”

Source : TerraMaster

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals