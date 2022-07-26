QNAP TS-h1290FX U.2 NVMe/SATA all-flash NAS

Storage system design company and manufacturer QNAP has this week introduced its very first first tower U.2 NVMe/SATA All-Flash NAS, powered by AMD EPYC, for 25GbE collaborative workflow environments. The TS-h1290FX is the companies first PCIe 4.0 and U.2 NVMe/SATA all-flash NAS in a tower form factor and measures just 368 x 362 x 152.7 mm in size and features 12 bays.

Equipped with AMD EPYC 8/16-core processors, integrated 25GbE and 2.5GbE connectivity, PCIe Gen 4 expansion, and up to petabyte-scale storage capacity, the TS-h1290FX tackles data-intensive and latency-sensitive applications, says QNAP.

QNAP NAS TS-h1290FX

“Modern businesses and studios shouldn’t need to dedicate entire rooms to accommodate hot and loud servers, and that’s where the TS-h1290FX comes in. Contained within a unique tower form factor and utilizing quiet cooling is exceptional performance driven by a server-grade processor, all-flash U.2 NVMe SSD storage, and QNAP’s enterprise-grade QuTS hero operating system,” said Jason Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP.”

“With a sleek design, easily scalable storage, and near-silent cooling, the TS-h1290FX (Dimensions: 368 x 362 x 152.7 mm) is ideal for small/medium businesses and video editing teams for high-speed backup, collaboration, and video editing workflows.

To streamline workflows, the TS-h1290FX offers direct connectivity for up to 20 PC/workstations when used with QNAP’s PCIe network cards. It is fully compatible with mainstream software solutions and can tackle bandwidth-demanding challenges such as real-time 4K/8K video editing and collaborative editing. Its fanless CPU cooler and near-silent 90 mm system fan also provide effective cooling without distracting noises, making it ideal for integrating into modern work environments.”

Source : TPU

