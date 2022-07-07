QNAP and Intel launch industrial grade NAS

Intel and QNAP have this week announced a partnership to launch the industrial grade NAS storage solution in the form of the TS-i410X 10GbE, optimized for Internet of Things applications and digital data management in harsh environments. The Intel processor has been specifically optimized and the system features a wide temperature and fanless design operating between -40°C ~ 70°C (-40°F ~ 158°F), when used with industrial-grade SSDs such as Exascend SI3 2.5-inch SSD.

Industrial grade NAS

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with QNAP in providing high-performance NAS solutions for businesses.” said Jason Ziller, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel Corporation. “The Intel Atom x6000E processor series delivers next-generation CPU and graphics performance for real-time computing, industrial-centric I/O, and low power consumption. Delivering game-changing capabilities to the industrial-grade NAS market segment.”

“The 9V-36V DC wide-range power supply meets the various input voltage requirements for industrial and transportation applications. The TS-i410X utilizes the high-performance Intel® Atom® x6425E quad-core processor (up to 3.0 GHz), with AES-NI accelerated encryption and long-term life cycle support of at least seven years, along with 8 GB memory and four 2.5-inch SATA 6Gb/s drive bays that are ideal for SSDs. Given these enhancing designs, users can effectively implement SSD cache acceleration, improving all-round NAS performance and access speeds.”

“The TS-i410X contains two 10GBASE-T RJ45 (10G/5G/2.5G/1G) ports that excel in bandwidth-demanding applications (including massive file transfer, high-speed backup/restoration, multimedia streaming, and virtualization). Given QNAP’s comprehensive and cost-effective storage, including exceptional networking solutions, users can smoothly upgrade and future-proof their network environments.

The new industrial-grade 12-port 10GbE managed switch QSW-IM1200-8C is an excellent addition for the TS-i410X NAS – delivering high-speed network deployment in rugged Industry 4.0 environments. In addition, the TS-i410X features an HDMI (4K @30Hz) output, enabling users to directly display NAS multimedia, surveillance recordings, or virtual machine desktops.”

Source : QNAP

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals