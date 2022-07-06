Noctua NH-P1 fanless ultra silent gaming PC

If you are thinking of building a silent gaming PC you may be interested in a fantastic build recently published to Reddit by “godbq”. Featuring a custom 3D printed base the silent PC features a Intel Core i5-12400F processor supported by 16 GB of RAM with Palit GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX graphics.

Ultra silent gaming PC

Built using the Noctua NH-P1 passive CPU cooler the fanless heatsink offers 100% silent cooling and is available with mounting for Intel LGA1700, LGA1200, LGA115x (LGA1150, LGA1151, LGA1155, LGA1156), LGA20xx (LGA2066, LGA2011-0, LGA2011-3) & AMD AM4, AM5. The GPU and CPU coolers are both coated in black for us their take without affecting performance as temperatures don’t exceed 80°C under load says it is creator.

Specifications :

• Case: my 3D Model

• CPU: Intel Core i5-12400F

• VGA: Palit GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX mod chromax.black

• Passive cooler: Noctua NH-P1 mod chromax.black

• Mobo: Gigabyte B660I Aorus Pro DDR4

• RAM: Thermaltake Toughram RC DDR4 4400MHz 16Gb

• SSD: Team Group T-Force Cardea Zero Z440 1TB

• PicoPSU: Rgeek 450P

“Ultra-silent gaming PC with Intel Core i5-12400F + GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX In Stock we have ~191W and temperature CPU = 78*C in stress-test and VGA = 80*C. After downvolting without loss of performance we have ~150W and temperature CPU = 69*C in stress-test and VGA = 71*C.”

Source : Reddit : Fanless Tech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals