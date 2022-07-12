Noctua NH-P1 fanless hackintosh

If you enjoy modern computers or building fanless hackintosh systems you may be interested in this unique build created by Frank Lacey, who used a Noctua NH-P1 fanless cooler together with a HP Elitedesk G4 mini. “It now runs silently and extremely cool knocking more than 20 C off of the stock cooling system. Idle temps are 35 C in ambient room temperature of 30 C. Maxes out at 60 C after 20 mins of Endurance. Is it overkill? Yes. Do I love it. Yes. I will use this until it dies and/or I have to upgrade to the Mac Studio.”

Fanless hackintosh

“Some people wanted to know why I modded the cooling on this HP Elitedesk G4 mini. I would say that I am a silent/fanless design fanatic, I wish everything ran cool and silently. To give a bit of background, I have been hackintoshing for the past 5 years just with mini-itx builds and integrated graphics. I had a couple of these HP Elitedesks G3 & G4 Minis which I use as proxmox servers. Unfortunately my Skylake G4 Cube hackintosh doesn’t support dual Display port screens (2 x LED Cinema Displays) and I’ve been wanting a dual screen setup for a while (now I have it I will never go back to one screen).”

“So I tried hackintoshing the HP G4 mini which was exceptionally easy thanks to deveedee on insanelymac, full credit to him for supplying the files, just some small customizations were necessary to get it up and running. To my surprise this little computer which I got for 300 Euro on eBay worked flawlessly. Dual hot pluggable Display ports, sleep/wake, handoff/continuity with the BCM94360NG. I used this for a few months but I was always weary of the incredibly annoying fan noise.”

” Unfortunately the G4 Mini mount is proprietary so I had to use the original heatsink in some way which is fine because it also has heat pads on some adjacent chips. I saw the Noctua NH-P1 and it looked cool and so I thought I would give it a go. I paid 110 Euro which is not cheap but much cheaper than a Mac Studio. Taking all the measurements, everything looked possible. I blowtorched the fins off the original heatsink leaving a flat surface to rest the Noctua on. “

