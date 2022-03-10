Windows 11 video editing app Clipchamp launched by Microsoft

If you would like to carry out video editing on your Windows computer, you might be pleased to know that following on from the acquisition of Clipchamp last year by Microsoft. The Clipchamp Windows 11 video editing app has been updated with a wealth of new features and officially launched by Microsoft for its new operating system.

As you would expect the video editing application includes a timeline like similar professional applications such as Premiere Pro and features a library of templates, filters and transitions enabling you to quickly edit modify and transform your videos into something a little more professional.

Once created you can share your videos easily by your social networks and online streaming services. Microsoft has also included its Azure-powered text-to-speech generator capable of creating voice overs in more than 70 languages, as well as OneDrive integration allowing you to quickly import and save files and videos to your Windows cloud storage.

Windows 11 video editing app

“Clipchamp is our new video editor focused on making video creation easy, fast, and fun. Clipchamp is equipped with all the basic tools you’d expect, like trimming and splitting, as well as more pro-style features like transitions and animated text. For real-time content capture, there are also built-in webcam and screen recorders.”

“What really sets Clipchamp apart from other video editors is its timeline. Normally, this is an interface reserved for pros because it offers more control (and complication) than the everyday editor can handle. When it comes to Clipchamp, however, things are delightfully different. We’ve kept all the best parts of timeline editing — the flexibility, the ability to fine tune details — and done away with the rest. The result is a refreshingly simple video editing experience anyone can enjoy.”

Source : Microsoft

