ArcDock Pro 6-in-1 MacBook dock Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 8K@60Hz

In a recent announcement, Spigen, a renowned name in the tech accessory industry, unveiled two new additions to its charging power accessory lineup: the Spigen ArcDock Pro Multi Hub 6-in-1 and the Spigen ArcDock Multi Hub 8-in-1 MacBook dock. These innovative Mac docking stations offer a wealth of ways users can connect and charge their devices, offering a comprehensive solution for all-in-one connectivity.

The MacBook dock Thunderbolt 4 is a powerhouse of connectivity, boasting 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, 1 HDMI, and 1 Ethernet port. It’s designed to offer a seamless experience, with a 100W USB-C Power Delivery input port, a USB-C data port, 2 USB-A data ports, an 8K@60Hz HDMI port, and a high-speed Ethernet port. This hub is compatible with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4, offering faster speeds than USB 3.0, at a 10 Gbps data transfer speed. The HDMI port supports up to 8K@60 Hz and provides USB PD 85 W charging power through pass-through charging.

The Spigen ArcDock Multi Hub 8-in-1, on the other hand, includes 1 SD card slot and 1 micro SD card slot, 3 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port for charging, 1 HDMI, and 1 ethernet port. This hub is a boon for photography and video creators, as it can read SD and micro SD cards simultaneously, making file transfer a breeze. The USB-A port of the 8-in-1 hub is 10 times faster than USB 2.0 with a 5 Gbps data transfer speed, and its HDMI port supports up to 4K@60 Hz. The 8-in-1 hub also provides up to 85 W of USB PD power, through pass-through charging.

Joe Bae, the director of Spigen’s Power Accessory Department, expressed his confidence that the new hubs will be a game-changer for laptop users. The 6-in-1 hub’s features include USB 4 & Thunderbolt 4 compatibility, 10 Gbps data transfer speed, HDMI 8K@60 Hz, 2.5 Gbps ethernet port, and USB PD3.0 100 W (85 W output & 15 W for operating hub). The 8-in-1 hub’s features include simultaneous and fast reading of SD/TF cards (UHS-I / 104 MB/s), 5 Gbps data transfer speed, HDMI 4K@60 Hz, 1 Gbps ethernet port, and USB PD3.0 100 W (85 W output & 15 W for operating hub).

In conclusion, Spigen’s new ArcDock Pro Multi Hub 6-in-1 and ArcDock Multi Hub 8-in-1 are set to revolutionize the way users connect and charge their devices, offering a comprehensive solution for all-in-one connectivity. With these hubs, users can enjoy stunning visuals, fast and reliable internet, and seamless data transfer, all in one compact and efficient device.

Source: Spigen

