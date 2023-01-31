Satechi Pro Hub Slim designed for the Apple M2 MacBook Air

Apple M2 MacBook Air owners searching for a way to expand the connectivity to their minimalist laptop. Might be interested in a new connection hub created by Satechi in the form of the Pro Hub Slim which is now available to purchase in three colours, Space Gray, Silver and midnight priced at $80.

The latest MacBook Air Hub created by Satechi features a 1 x USB 4 – up to 100W charging, up to 6K 60Hz display output, up to 40 Gbps data transfer, 1 x HDMI port – up to 4K 60Hz. Supports HDCP1.4/2.3 & HDR, 2 x USB-A Data Ports – up to 10Gbps data transfer speeds, 900mA Max per port, SD/MicroSD Card Slots – Supports UHS-I data transfer speeds (up to 104MB/s), SD/SDHC/SDXC, up to 2TB. Both cards can be read simultaneously and a single USB-C data port capable of providing up to 10Gbps data transfer speeds. Although it does not provide support for pass-through charging or video output.

MacBook Air Hub

Expand your M2 MacBook Air’s capabilities with the Satechi Pro Hub Slim, featuring a full function USB4 port, 4K HDMI, USB-C data, two USB-A data, and SD & microSD card readers. With a multitude of options for fast data transfer and its modern aluminum design, the Pro Hub Slim packs all your essential ports in one sleek, user-friendly hub. Simply, plug and play to complete your 2022 MacBook Air M2 experience. Designed for MacBook Air (M2, 2022), compatible with all MacBooks from 2017 and above.”

Built especially for 2022 MacBook Air M2 Pro & Max, the Pro Hub Slim expands your port options with USB-C PD, 4K HDMI (up to 60Hz), USB-C data, USB-A data, micro/SD card readers, so you can work how you need to. Featuring a full function USB4 Pass-Through port that supports up to 6K/60Hz video output, 100W Power Delivery, and 40Gbps data transfer –for what you need, when you need it.

The Satechi Pro Hub Slim is compatible with MacBook Pro (14-inch, M2 Pro/Max, 2023), MacBook Pro (16-inch, M2 Pro/Max, 2023), MacBook Air (M2, 2022), MacBook Pro (13-inch, M2, 2022), MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro/Max, 2021), MacBookPro (16-inch, M1 Pro/Max, 2021), MacBook Air (M1, 2020), MacBook Pro (M1, 2020), MacBook Pro (2020/2019/2018/2017), MacBook Air (2020/2019/2018)

Source : Satechi





