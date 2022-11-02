Acuce A10 Pro 14-in-1 portable SSD storage hub

Launched via Kickstarter the Acuce A10 Pro is an external storage solution that also doubles as a handy hub, allowing you to connect a wealth of different devices to your laptop with ease. Providing a wide righty of different interfaces and supporting 8K/60Hz&4K/120Hz dual HDMI expansion, USB3.2 GEN2 high-speed interface, M.2 SSD Solid State Drive, PD charging, wireless charging and more. The Acuce A10 Pro portable storage hub small enough to fit in your pocket and can offer up to 8 TB of storage.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $59 or £52 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“In response to the problems existing in the docking station in the past, we have added an innovative cooling system and built-in cooling chip technology, so that the product can always control the temperature within 40° and run stably, making the signal transmission more stable and efficient.”

With the assumption that the Acuce A10 Pro crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Acuce A10 Pro portable storage hub project play the promotional video below.

“Acuce A10 Pro supports up to dual 8K/60Hz.4K/120Hz resolution. Compared with similar products, Acuce A10 Pro has a higher refresh rate and lower latency rate, allowing you to enjoy the ultimate visual feast! ACUCE A10 Pro supports 15W Max charging and has a magnetic positioning function, allowing your mobile phone to be accurately placed in the charging area to ensure that there will be no displacement during the charging process, which is not available in similar products.”

“ACUCE A10 Pro is specially designed for various solid state drives, and supports M.2 NVMe/SATA SSD, 256GB-8TB capacity, 2240, 2280( Key M/Key B/Key B+M ) and other specifications hard drives.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the portable storage hub, jump over to the official Acuce A10 Pro crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



