More iOS 16.3 features (Video)

Apple is expected to release a new beta of iOS 16.3 sometime this week, we have the previous beta of the software before the Christmas holidays.

We have seen a number of videos of the software in action and now we have a new video from Zollotech, this video gives us a look at many of the features that Apple has introduced since iOS 16.

As we can see from the video there is a wide range of features that have been added to the iPhone since the iOS 16 software update.

This video is also useful for people that have yet to update their iPhone to the iOS 16 software update as it gives you an overview of many of the new features that Apple has included in the software.

Apple released the first beta of iOS 16.3 around 3 weeks ago, and the second beta of the software is expected this week. It should be released either tomorrow or Wednesday.

As this will only be the second beta in the series, it will be a little while before the final version of the software is released. We are expecting this to happen either around the end of January or sometime in early February. As soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals