New MacBook Pro suppliers getting ready for launch

The new iPhones and Apple Watches were announced at a press event this month, next month we will find out about the new MacBook Pro, a range of other new Macs, and also some new iPads.

According to a recent report, Apple suppliers are getting ready for the launch of the new MacBook Pros and other devices.

Suppliers are gearing up for shipments of Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pro series, while shipments of the existing MacBook Pro models are slowing down, according to industry sources. Sources noted the same trend for the AirPods Pros.

Apple is the only PC brand expected to grow in the second half of 2022; however, the slowdowns also reveal that even Apple is not impervious to inflation and recession fears.

The AirPods Pro has performed similarly to the rest of the market in 2022, down around 10% with no obvious growth. Shipments of new MacBooks are expected to be offset by slowing shipments of older models, which are expected to be around the same as in 2021 or see slight growth. It was noted that Apple is doing significantly better than other brands.

We are also expecting to see some new iMac models and some other new Macs as well, Apple should also unveil its latest iPads at its October event.

Source Digitimes

