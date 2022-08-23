Geeky Gadgets

Apple M2 MacBook Pro to go into production in Q4

We have been hearing rumors about the new M2 MacBook Pro for some time, there will be two models in the range, a 14-inch model and a 16-inch model.

The new M2 MacBook Pro will apparently go into production in quarter four of 2022, the news comes from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, there are more details in the tweet below.

Apple is expected to launch its new Macs in either October or November, so that would tie in with them going into production in quarter four.

We are expecting new versions of the Apple M2 mobile processor, probably an M2 Pro and M2 Max processor for these new MacBooks.

It is not clear as yet whether the design of the new MacBook Pro models will change over the current models, we are expecting them to remain pretty much the same in terms of design.

Apple will launch their new iPhone 14 range in September and we should see the new MacBook Pro models and also the new iPad models at a press event in October. As soon as we get some details about all of the new Macs, iPads, and iPhones that Apple is launching this year, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

