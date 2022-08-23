Apple M2 MacBook Pro to go into production in Q4

We have been hearing rumors about the new M2 MacBook Pro for some time, there will be two models in the range, a 14-inch model and a 16-inch model.

The new M2 MacBook Pro will apparently go into production in quarter four of 2022, the news comes from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, there are more details in the tweet below.

New 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro with new processors will enter mass production in 4Q22. Given TSMC’s guidance that the 3nm will contribute revenue starting in 1H23, processors of 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro models may still adopt the 5nm advanced node. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 22, 2022

Apple is expected to launch its new Macs in either October or November, so that would tie in with them going into production in quarter four.

We are expecting new versions of the Apple M2 mobile processor, probably an M2 Pro and M2 Max processor for these new MacBooks.

It is not clear as yet whether the design of the new MacBook Pro models will change over the current models, we are expecting them to remain pretty much the same in terms of design.

Apple will launch their new iPhone 14 range in September and we should see the new MacBook Pro models and also the new iPad models at a press event in October. As soon as we get some details about all of the new Macs, iPads, and iPhones that Apple is launching this year, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

