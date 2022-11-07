Geeky Gadgets

Deals: Anker 543 USB-C Hub (6-in-1, Slim)

Anker 543 USB-C Hub

We have an awesome deal on the Anker 543 USB-C Hub (6-in-1, Slim) is the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Anker 543 USB-C Hub (6-in-1, Slim) is available in our deals store for just $59.99 and it comes with some great features.

More Ports, More Options
With a total of 6 ports, you can expand the functionality of your laptop’s single USB-C port to include Power Delivery pass-through charging, media display, ethernet connectivity, and data transfer.

Supports High-Speed Charging The USB-C Power Delivery input port supports up to 53W pass-through charging to your connected laptop when used with a 65W charger (not included). This means you can fully refuel a 2020 MacBook Air 13ʺ in just 2 hours.

High-Speed, High-Def USB-C and USB-A data ports provide file transfer at speeds up to 5 Gbps, while an HDMI port supports media display at resolutions up to 4K@30Hz.

Fast and Reliable Connection Connect your Wi-Fi router to the Ethernet port for a more stable online connection at speeds up to 1 Gbps.

Compatible Devices: MacBook / MacBook Pro ( 2020 / 2019 / 2018 / 2017)
MacBook Air (2020 / 2019 / 2018)
Note: This product is not compatible with MacBooks powered by the M2 chip.
iPad Pro (2020 / 2019 / 2018)
XPS (13 inch / 15 inch)
YOGA720
ThinkPad X1
Spectre Folio
SF314
Pixelbook (2019 / 2018 / 2017)

Incompatible Devices: Nintendo Switch
USB SuperDrive

Supported Systems:
Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista, XP, macOS X 10.6 or later, iPadOS, Linux 2.6.14 or later.

Notes The USB-A and USB-C data ports do not support media display or charging.
Charger and cable not included.

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Anker 543 USB-C Hub (6-in-1, Slim) over at our deals store at the link below.

