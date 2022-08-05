Magic Dock is a small minimalist smart wireless charger and hub capable of providing up to 140W and charging five devices simultaneously offering a maximum of 10W wireless charging the hub is equipped with two 20W USB-C outputs and a real-time display. There is also 140W USB-C input and output connections enabling the charger to take a MacBook Pro 16 inch 2021 laptop from flat to 100% charged in just 90 minutes.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $49 or £41 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Introducing the Magic Dock, A beautifully designed 140W USB-C PD 3.1 charger with HD display & wireless charging pad. Experience groundbreaking high-speed charging and innovative features in an unbelievably compact cube, giving you a versatile gadget to fast charge all your EDC devices in style. An aesthetically-pleasing slimline design adds an air of high-tech sophistication to your desk. The Magic Dock looks like an artwork floating on the table. Magic Dock features a high powered 140W USB-C port that can fast charge your power-hungry 16” MacBook Pro (2021) up to 50% battery in just 30 mins.”

140 W wireless charger and hub

With the assumption that the Magic Dock crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Magic Dock 140W smart charger and hub project play the promotional video below.

“This small cube consists of three different grids with different elements and different exquisite textures combined. Its harmonious design makes you feel your environment is well organized. First in the industry to use an orbit ambient light around the base of Magic Dock, its ambient light has different display modes that indicate the charging status and creates a dynamic environment to stimulate the flow of ideas and inspire yourself. Magic Dock is the world’s fisrt portable charger that receives USB-C 140W input with the 140W PD 3.1 USB-C to USB-C cable. “

“20W USB-C charging gives you the power you need to charge up your iPhone to 50% in just 30 minutes—that’s up to 3 times faster than your old 5W charger.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the 140W smart charger and hub, jump over to the official Magic Dock crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

