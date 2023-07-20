Plugable USB4 Dual 4K HDMI docking station (UD-4VPD)

Plugable has this week announce the launch of its USB4 Dual 4K HDMI Docking Station, designated the UD-4VPD. Known for its steadfast commitment to productivity and quality, Plugable has once again demonstrated why it’s a trailblazer in the industry. The UD-4VPD is not just a docking station for displays. It’s a multipurpose tool that aims to elevate productivity by streamlining workflows.

The UD-4VPD supports dual HDMI displays, boasting of resolutions up to 4K at an astounding refresh rate of 120Hz. It offers a unique visual experience that is perfect for a wide range of activities, from video editing to gaming and even general work tasks. However, that’s not all; this docking station can also support an 8K display at 60Hz, a boon for professionals and creatives seeking higher resolutions for their work.

Plugable’s new docking station provides an extensive 11-port expansion that covers a lot more than display capabilities. It includes:

A 100W charging facility for laptops.

20W high-speed charging for phones, tablets, or other USB-C peripherals.

HDMI 2.1 for enhanced visual clarity.

USB4 for 40Gbps bandwidth on USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 systems.

A 2.5Gbps Ethernet port for rapid network connectivity.

A combination audio port.

An SD/MicroSD card reader.

Four USB ports, one of which is a USB Type-C port with 20W power delivery for charging tablets and smartphones.

In essence, the UD-4VPD is a one-stop solution for multiple device connections and power requirements.

The UD-4VPD, employing the cutting-edge USB4 technology, promises high-speed data transfer rates of up to 40Gbps. It displays excellent compatibility with Thunderbolt 4 systems while maintaining support for Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C hosts. However, the display mode options might be somewhat restricted with these hosts. Designed mainly for Windows 10 and newer, the docking station can also be used with Mac systems. But, bear in mind that macOS does not support MST, so you may extend only one display with Macs.

Understanding the hassles of multiple connections, the UD-4VPD emphasizes simplicity. It uses a single 1m USB4 Type-C cable for plug-and-play connection. This convenience significantly reduces cable clutter, offering an efficient solution for users who need to connect multiple devices and displays to their computers.

The Plugable UD-4VPD is a modern, comprehensive solution for both display and power requirements. By supporting the latest USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 systems, it provides vibrant, immersive visuals while keeping all your devices charged and ready for use. If you’re in the market for a docking station that can deliver on all fronts, this might be just the tool you need to enhance your productivity. For more information and purchasing options jump over to the official company website by following the link below.

