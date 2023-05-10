Plugable 140W USB-C GaN portable charger perfect for Apple Macbooks

If you would like a more compact GaN charger for your travels you might be interested in the latest portable charger launched by the engineers at Plugable, now available from just $69. The powerful 140W USB-C GaN power adapter is equipped with GaN technology and USB Power Delivery 3.1 specifications. The power adapter supports fast EPR charging up to 140W, making it perfect for Mac users. Plugable’s testing showed that the power adapter paired with a MagSafe cable can charge a 16-inch Macbook Pro from 0% to 50% in under 30 minutes and get it to full charge in less than 90 minutes.

Although it is also worth mentioning that the current generation Apple 16” MacBook Pro will need to be paired with a MagSafe cord to achieve 140W charging. Any device that supports USB EPR will need to use EPR compatible cable, such as Plugable’s TBT4-240W-1M or USB4-240W-1M both of which are available to purchase from Amazon.

140w Apple MacBook charger

“Plugable’s 140W USB-C Power Adapter features the latest GaN technology and USB Power Delivery 3.1 specification, including support of Extended Power Range (EPR). By using gallium nitride (GaN) instead of the more common silicon in its construction, the charger is smaller, more energy-efficient, and has lower heat dissipation than a traditional charger. “

GaN portable charger

Source : Pluggable





