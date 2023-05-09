E-Tank GaN high-performance power strip 139

If you would like to make sure that your computer is receiving the best power supply possible from your wall socket you might be interested in a new performance power strip in the form of the E-Tank. The GaN charger has this week launched by a Kickstarter and features three AC power sockets and four USB-C ports allowing you to charge a wide variety of different appliances.

Early bird packages are now available for the unique project from roughly $139 or £111 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the average retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“When you build a gaming PC for esports, you want it to deliver top-notch performance. However, unstable power can cause interruptions and hardware damage, leaving you unsatisfied. And those boring white power strips in computer rooms can ruin the gaming atmosphere and make the experience less enjoyable.”

GaN power strip charger

“PCV0-rated fire-resistant metal body with a stylish oil-coated finish ensures both safety and design. The transparent AC socket cover provides a clear view of the internal mechanical structure for the ultimate esports experience. Stable current output ensures an uninterrupted gaming experience without any interference from electrical noise.”

If the E-Tank GaN campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the E-Tank GaN power strip project watch the promotional video below.

“Boasts high power density and stable output in high temperatures. With 200wPD 3.1 fast charging technology, your computer will have a powerful battery life to enjoy uninterrupted gaming without worrying about power outages. Keep your desktop tidy and organized while seamlessly balancing work and play”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical overview for the power strip, jump over to the official E-Tank GaN crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals