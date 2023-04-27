7 port 120W PD 3.0 modular GaN charger

If you are searching for a versatile charging station equipped with seven ports and the unique modular design you might be interested in the compact charger from CANDYSIGN. Designed to provide both a desktop GaN charger as well as a portable travel charger the patented original AC+DC (socket + charger) detachable design allows you to take the hub with you and plug it into a socket in your hotel room or office as needed.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) charging technology is an innovation in the field of chargers and are known for their efficiency, high power density, and compact size, making great for charging a wide variety of different electronic devices such as phones, laptops, and other portable devices. GaN is a semiconductor material that has several advantages over traditional materials like silicon (Si) used in power electronics. Some of these advantages include:

– Higher efficiency: GaN-based power devices can operate at higher voltages, frequencies, and temperatures compared to silicon-based devices. This results in reduced energy loss, leading to more efficient power conversion and less heat generation.

– Smaller size: GaN has a higher power density, which means more power can be handled by a smaller device. This allows for the creation of smaller, lighter, and more compact chargers without compromising on performance.

– Faster charging: Due to their high efficiency and power density, GaN chargers can provide faster charging capabilities for devices. This is especially useful for modern electronic devices with large battery capacities, as it shortens the time required to charge them fully.

– Lower operating temperatures: GaN devices can handle higher temperatures and have better thermal conductivity than their silicon counterparts, allowing them to operate at lower temperatures. This enhances the lifespan and reliability of the chargers.

Time-limited early bird pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $89 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the CANDYSIGN campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the CANDYSIGN GaN charger project appraise the promotional video below.

“The CANDYSIGN 120W charging station is a detachable multi-interface charging station. It provides 7 interfaces, which can clear multiple charging heads and sockets on the user’s desktop. The patented original AC+DC (socket + charger) detachable structure allows you to easily carry it when you go out, and use it at any time You provide a complete charging service. “

“Powerful energy is contained in a compact size, with a total power of 120W, supports PD3.0, and is compatible with all common fast charging protocols on the market. The simple design is your perfect table and an excellent charging helper.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the GaN charger, jump over to the official CANDYSIGN crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

