HyperX Chargeplay Switch Joy-Con controller charging station

HyperX has designed and built a new Switch Joy-Con controller charging station which is now available to purchase priced at $30 and takes the form of the HyperX ChargePlay Quad 2. Designed to allow you to charge for Switch controllers simultaneously the unique spherical charging station offers improved charging time, making it an ideal choice for charging Joy-Cons and builds on the company’s previous designs.

“HyperX continues to enhance its range of console accessories to provide better gaming experiences for players across different platforms,” said Aurelius Martinez, global category manager – cloud and console gaming, HyperX. “The new HyperX ChargePlay Quad 2 ensures players’ equipment is fully charged and ready for lengthy gaming sessions.”

Switch controller charging station

“The ChargePlay Quad 2 can charge up to four Joy-Con controllers simultaneously in less than four hours, thanks to its direct connection to the Nintendo Switch dock through a two-meter USB Type-C to A charging cable. The rubberized weighted base securely holds all four controllers in place and offers easy-glide docking, making attaching and detaching controllers effortless. The ChargePlay Quad 2 also features LED light battery indicators that display charge status, enabling users to monitor the charge status of each Joy-Con controller easily.”

Specifiications:

– Gaming Platform: Nintendo Switch

– Type: Joy-Con Docking Port

– Number of Controllers: 4 Joy-Con controllers

– Charge time: 3.5 hours

– Battery Indicators: 4 LED indicators

– Dimensions: Length: 117 mm/4.6 in Height: 57 mm/2.2 in Weight: 280 g/0.6 lb

– Power Type: USB Type-C to A cable

– Cable length: 2 m/6.6ft

Source : HyperX





