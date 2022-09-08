Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition launched

Nintendo is launching a new special edition version of its Nintendo Switch OLED model, the Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition will be available from the 4th of November 2022.

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition system will be available at select stores, featuring art inspired by the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games (sold separately). The Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon are featured on the glossy front side of the white system’s dock, and a design inspired by the series’ iconic Poké Ball is featured on the back. The back of the system itself is adorned with special illustrations of the three Pokémon you can choose as your first partners in the game – Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly – along with illustrations of symbols players may recognize as they journey through the games. The Joy-Con controllers, which match the main colors of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, feature the school emblems of the Naranja Academy and Uva Academy that appear in the respective games.

You can find out more details about the new Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition over at Nintendo at the link below.

Source Nintendo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals