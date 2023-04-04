HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless gaming mouse

HyperX has announced the availability of its new wired and wireless gaming mouse the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 which is now available to purchase price that $60 and $80 for the wired and wireless versions respectively. Offering up to 100 hours of battery life, ultra-lightweight 61g design, dual wireless connectivity modes and precision HyperX 26K Sensor the gaming mice have been designed “for gamers who demand instantaneous performance and desire the convenience of wireless connectivity” explains HyperX in its press release.

“The Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse lineup offers enhanced control with its included grip tape, super-flexible paracord cable that reduces tension and resistance and virgin PTFE skates to provide low friction and high responsiveness for a quick, effortless glide. Additionally, both models can be fully customized and optimized for users’ personal preferences with the HyperX NGENUITY Software. Users can create macros for the programmable buttons, customize DPI settings and personalize RGB lighting.”

“HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Gaming Mouse: The Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse weighs just 53g1 and is specifically designed for fast sweeping movements. The mouse is optimized for minimal input lag with an impressive 8000 Hz polling rate to enhance precision and performance during gaming sessions, making it ideal for FPS games and competitive gameplay.”

