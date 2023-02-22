Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition and DeathAdder V3 gaming mouse

Razer as introduced its new gaming mouse products this week in the form of the DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition and DeathAdder V3 gaming mouse which are now available to purchase priced at $170 or €190 and $70 and €80 respectively.

“The cult-favorite, Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, is now available as a wired option. Introducing the DeathAdder V3, which is packed with Razer’s flagship technologies such as the Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 and true 8000 Hz HyperPolling Technology. It provides gamers with unrivalled performance, speed, and reliability. While being ultra-lightweight at 59 g, the Speedflex cable enables minimal drag and quick swipes to take out the competition. The all-new smooth touch texture is comfortable to use and does not compromise on grip for easy handling.”

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition gaming mouse

Features of the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition gaming mouse include optimized with a 63 g ultra-lightweight design for long hours of play (excluding cable), Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, Wider surface compatibility – Sensor tracks on clear glass at least 4 mm thick, Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 rated up to 90 million clicks, Upgradable to 4000 Hz with the use of the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, sold separately, Five independently programmable buttons, and additional DPI button, Up to 90 hours of battery life, USB Type C charging and a Speedflex cable for fluid movements and Approximate size: 68 mm / 2.67 in (Width) x 44 mm / 1.73 in (Height) x 128 mm / 5.00 in (Length).

DeathAdder V3 gaming mouse

Features of the Razer DeathAdder V3 gaming mouse include optimized with a 59 g ultra-lightweight design for long hours of play (excluding cable), Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, Wider surface compatibility – Sensor tracks on clear glass at least 4 mm thick, Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 rated up to 90 million clicks, Razer 8000 Hz HyperPolling Technology, Five independently programmable buttons, Speedflex cable for fluid movements and Approximate size: 68 mm / 2.67 in (Width) x 44 mm / 1.73 in (Height) x 128 mm / 5.00 in (Length).

“We believe in creating the ultimate gaming peripherals that help esports athletes achieve victory,” said Flo Gutierrez, Director of Global Esports at Razer. The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition celebrates our long-standing friendship with Faker since 2016, giving him a version of his own favorite mouse that has accompanied his legacy as an esports legend.

“The achievements of Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok as a professional gamer have been nothing short of legendary, winning three world championships in 2013, 2015, and 2016 respectively—a feat shared by only one other player. With numerous first place finishes in premier tournaments, it’s not hard to see why he is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, earning the nickname “Unkillable Demon King”.”

Source : Razer





