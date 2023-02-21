Ace RGB eSports dynamic 4-in-1 LED adjustable desk lamp

Building on the success of their first Kickstarter campaign the engineers and designers at Yeslamp have returned to Kickstarter once again to launch their new Ace: RGB eSports Dynamic 4-in-1 LED desk lamp. The project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 440 backers and has now entered into its final three days. So do not delay if you would like to take advantage of the early bird pricing.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $99 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Typically, you need an LED lamp, a charging sidekick, and an RGB Dynamic Lamp for a desk or gaming setup. Now, with Yeslamp Ace, an all-in-one LED Lamp & charger that’s got it all! Yeslamp Ace, the ultimate LED desk lamp that always makes you feel like an “ACE”. Designed primarily for gaming enthusiasts, this lamp has dynamic modes that support an amazing gaming experience. However, it is just as perfect if you’re working or studying, providing the best and most eye-friendly indoor lighting for long periods of time due to its special light source with a CRI value of over 96.”

“In a nutshell, for whatever scenario in which an outstanding indoor light is required, Yeslamp Ace provides cutting-edge LED lighting technology that allows you to do more of everything in a better and brighter way. We believe that performance is as important as style, which is why Yeslamp Ace offers you both. An aluminum alloy structure designed in Mecha style, this really cool lamp is going to make you feel proud of having it on your desktop—at home or in the office.”

With the assumption that the Yeslamp crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Yeslamp Ace RGB desk lamp project check out the promotional video below.

“On the other hand, the 4 switchable smart RGB ambient light modes create spectacular lighting effects that are synchronized through a sound sensor with the rhythm of the music you’re listening to, or the sounds that are being played. Basically, we can confidently say that you’re about to have the most immersive gaming experience ever with dynamic lighting effects that thus far eSports could only dream of having!”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the Ace RGB desk lamp, jump over to the official Yeslamp crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





