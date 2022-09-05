Yeslamp Evo LED desk light with 6-axis arm and five color temperature options

Yeslamp has taken to Kickstarter this month to launch its new Evo 60 LED desk light providing users with a desk light offering 5 brightness levels and 5 color temperature options, allowing you to always achieve the perfect lighting equation for every specific occasion, say its creators. The 6-Axis adjustable large range LED natural spectrum lamp is perfect for any desk and is now available to back via Kickstarter and has already raised over $50,000 thanks to nearly 400 backers with still 24 days remaining.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $109 or £96 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Working on a desktop under the light, especially manual creation, painting, circuit repair, reading, studying or remote video conferencing isn’t easy. Good lighting is never available because incandescent and ordinary LED lights aren’t effective or really healthy. They only allow you to make small ineffective adjustments to a short light range, and they make your eyes become tired—in fact, in the long run, they may even affect your vision. That’s why we’re so proud to introduce you to Yeslamp Evo Adjustable LED Desk Lamp: the 6-axis adjustable swing arm wide range LED desk lamp that always offers the perfect light and brightness for all your desktop working requirements!”

LED desk light

If the Yeslamp Evo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Yeslamp Evo LED desk light project review the promotional video below.

“Can’t tell the difference between the black and navy-colored socks? Could be that the Color Rendering Index (CRI) of your lighting source is too low to meet your needs. Actually, conventional LED lights may hurt your eyes and distort the actual color of the materials you’re working with—which is especially important if you’re a designer, architect, or craftsman.

The Yeslamp Evo solves this by using special LED beads designed with a Color Rendering Index (CRI) that is above 95, featuring a spectrum that is close to the natural daylight. This provides an eye-friendly source of light that helps you see, read, work, and create better with minimum eye effort—while it also restores the authentic color of any object you’re working with.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the LED desk light, jump over to the official Yeslamp Evo crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

