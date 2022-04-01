The new Roccat Burst Pro Air wireless gaming mouse is now available to preorder and will be officially shipping out to customers later this month from April 24, 2022 onwards. Priced at $100 the gaming mouse will be available to purchase worldwide from April 26 and is available in either black or white finishes.

Features of the new Burst Pro Air :

Lightweight symmetrical shape for comfort and performance

Gaming-grade 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.2 dual connectivity

Up to 100-hour battery life on a single charge

Water and dust resistant Bionic shell with 4 AIMO RGB lighting zones

Optical switches with adjustable debounce, tested to 100 million clicks

19K DPI optical sensor with 400 IPS tracking speed for max precision

Detachable Phantom Flex™ cable with USB-C rapid charging

Heat-treated pure PTFE glides, pre-tuned for a smoother motion

On-board storage for up to 5 user profiles

NVIDIA® Reflex compatible

2-year limited manufacturer warranty

“Our wired Burst Pro was well-received by FPS players in our community who prefer an ergonomic and symmetrical mouse, and we’re delighted to now offer gamers who prefer wireless all those same benefits with the Burst Pro Air,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “The Burst Pro Air is loaded with all our latest technology, and even though it’s wireless it remains lightweight and comfortable thanks our unique Bionic Shell design. The Burst Pro Air meets all the needs of today’s competitive PC gamer.”

Wireless gaming mouse

“The Burst Pro Air features the same ergonomic and symmetrical shape ROCCAT created for the original wired Burst Pro; a design focused on performance and comfort in high-speed first-person PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Valorant. ROCCAT’s Owl-Eye optical sensor (based on PAW3370 from PixArt) delivers 19K DPI and 400 IPS tracking speed for an unprecedented movement tracking efficiency. Additionally, ROCCAT’s ridiculously fast Titan Optical Switches give a responsive click with incredibly rapid actuation for unparalleled speed and precision. The Titan Optical Switch is twice as fast as a mechanical switch and twice as durable, clocking in at a scorching 0.2ms actuation speed for up to 70 million clicks.”

“Additionally, while most wireless mice are typically heavier, the Burst Pro Air is lightweight at just 81 g thanks to ROCCAT’s unique water-and dust-resistant Bionic Shell design. The Burst Pro Air also houses four LED zones that light up to reveal its inner honeycomb structure. Once connected, gamers can use ROCCAT’s AIMO RGB lighting engine – which produces a vibrant lighting display in 16.8 million colors – to sync with other compatible AIMO-enabled products for RGB illumination that flows from one ROCCAT device to the next.”

For more details and full specifications jump over to the official Roccat product page by following the link below.

Source : Roccat

