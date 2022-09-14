Corsair K60 PRO TKL and K70 PRO OPX optical switch keyboards launch

Corsair has this week launched its new K60 PRO TKL and K70 PRO OPX optical switch keyboards Both of which feature hyper-fast CORSAIR OPX optical-mechanical key switches, delivering 1.0 mm actuation distance and incredibly smooth linear motion. Making the keyboard is perfect for smooth typing and competitive gameplay says Corsair.

The Optical switch keyboards are fitted with switches guaranteed for 150 million keystrokes and a detachable USB Type-C cable, and offers 8,000 Hz hyper-polling.

“These fully equipped keyboards deliver superior gaming with stylish durable aluminium frames, while amping performance with OPX optical-mechanical keyswitches. With these quick-action, precise keyboards at your disposal, you can set your sights on victory. In addition to OPX keyswitches, the K60 PRO TKL includes all the hallmarks of a high-performance gaming keyboard in a compact profile. With its tenkeyless form-factor, the K60 PRO TKL fits nearly any desktop space. It comes outfitted with durable polycarbonate keycaps that allow stunning per-key RGB lighting to shine through, as well as convenient shortcuts to control media, volume, and onboard functions. “

“Fully control and customize the RGB with powerful CORSAIR iCUE software, which also unlocks key remapping, macro programming, and synchronized lighting integration with select games. For those who opt for a full-size gaming keyboard experience, the K70 PRO OPX combines OPX optical switches with the competitive-grade performance of CORSAIR’s signature K70 PRO series.

AXON Hyper-Processing Technology transmitting keystrokes up to 8x faster than standard gaming keyboards, a dedicated tournament switch, and a plethora of winning features equip players for the highest competition possible, with a strikingly stylish aesthetic in either black or white.”

