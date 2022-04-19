2022 Ford GT Holman Moody Heritage Edition celebrates the past

Earlier this month, Ford revealed its latest Heritage Edition Ford GT supercar. The vehicle is the 2022 Ford GT Holman Moody Heritage Edition. The car was built specifically to pay tribute to the 1966 Le Mans race, where Ford swept the competition, taking the top three spots on the podium.

Ford says its latest heritage edition vehicle will be ultra-limited production and will make its first appearance at the 2022 New York International Auto Show. It was shown alongside a 1966 Ford GT40 MK II. The Holman Moody Heritage Edition is painted in a livery featuring a special Holman Moody Gold exterior paint with Heritage Red and Oxford White accents.

The vehicle also has touches of exposed carbon fiber. Like all Ford GT cars, this one has a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission shifted by paddles, and underneath the paint, the body is carbon fiber. Ford doesn’t say exactly how limited production will be, only noting that the Holman Moody Heritage Edition is available for approved Ford GT customers and delivers will begin this spring.

