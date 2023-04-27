How to charge your Apple Watch fast!

Depending on the generation of Apple Watch you currently own and are trying to fast charge depends on whether you can actually power-up your Apple Watch any faster. With the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7 Apple added a new fast charging feature to its watch which is now available on Series 7, Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra and presumably any newer Apple watches released in the future.

To fast charge your Apple Watch you will also need one of these power adapters Apple 18W, 20W, 29W, 30W, 61W, 87W, or 96W USB-C Power Adapter or a third-party USB-C power adapter that supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) of 5W or greater for the power outlet. Together with a USB or USB C cable with the magnetic charging dock . You can find its specifications and wattage by checking the top or bottom of the adapter. You can also use a MagSafe duo fast charger or similar if it has 5W or greater power delivery.

It is also worth remembering that Apple says that fast charging might not work when the surrounding temperature is too hot or cold. Another factor worth mentioning is you have enabled cellular capability on your watch, keep your paired iPhone within range of your wearable when charging to get the fastest possible charge for your optimal battery and your watch fully charged.

How long does Apple Watch take to charge

If you have an Apple Watch that supports fast charging, the device will charge from flat to 80% in approximately 45 minutes. The Apple Watch Ultra will take a little longer and requires approximately 60 minutes to charge to 80%. Unfortunately, if you have older generation watches or the SE version, these do not support fast charging and will take much longer to charge from flat to 80% and more.

It also depends on the health of your Watch battery. To get the most accurate measurement of how long it will take to charge your watch from flat to full, let your Apple Watch battery go to flat and then time how long it takes to charge from flat to full using your iPhone or similar clock.

Check the battery health of your watch

You can find out the capacity of your Apple Watch battery relative to when it was new and your watch will automatically alert you if your battery capacity is significantly reduced.

To check the battery health of your Apple Watch, simply open the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Then Tap Battery, then tap Battery Health for a breakdown of just how much charging to date has affected your battery since you purchased it. It is also worth noting that if you have battery-powered devices such as AirPods connected to your Apple Watch via Bluetooth, their remaining charge appears on screen.

How to know if your watch is charging

There are several ways that you can tell if your wearable is being charged. When removed from your wrist and put on a charging port, you will see a green lightning symbol in the top centre of your Apple screen.

Also, when you charge your Apple Watch, it emits a chime unless it’s in silent mode, and the charging icon appears on the watch face. It is also worth remembering that this icon is red when the watch requires power and in Low Power Mode, the charging symbol displays as yellow.

Apple Watch Low Power Mode

When battery charge drops to 10 percent or lower, your Apple Watch alerts you and gives you the opportunity to enter Low Power Mode or you can interior it manually if desired. Once in low power mode your watch settings will change slightly and features such as Always On Display will turn off as well as the background heart rate and blood oxygen measurements, and heart rate notifications.

It is worth remembering that during Low Power Mode other notifications may be delayed, emergency alerts may not arrive, and certain cellular and Wi-Fi connections are limited. Your Apple Watch will also disable its Cellular connectivity until you require it, such as when you stream music or send a message, for example.

As soon as you charge your Apple Watch the Low Power Mode will automatically be turned off when the battery is charged to 80%.

Enable Low Power Mode

To turn on Low Power Mode follow the instructions below.

1. Press and hold the screen’s bottom area, then slide upwards to access the Control Center.

2. Select the battery percentage, and activate Low Power Mode.

3. To verify your selection, scroll down and tap Activate Low Power Mode.

4. Optionally, you can tap Enable For, and choose either On for 1 Day, On for 2 Days, or On for 3 Days.

Alternatively, enable Low Power Mode via Settings.

1. Launch the Settings app on your wearable.

2. Scroll down and select Battery.

3. Switch on Low Power Mode.

Other tips to help charge your Apple Watch is faster possible

– Use a quality charger: Always use the magnetic charging cable that came with your Watch or an MFi-certified (Made for iPhone/iPad/Watch) third-party charging solution. This ensures optimal compatibility and performance.

– Connect the charger to a higher-wattage power source: Instead of plugging the charger into a computer’s USB port, use a wall adapter with a higher wattage (like the one that comes with your iPhone or iPad). This can provide more power and potentially charge your watch faster using the Apple Watch magnetic charging cable.

– Ensure proper alignment: Make sure the back of your wearable is properly aligned with the charger’s magnetic connector. The magnets will help align the watch, but double-check to ensure a strong connection.

– Remove any protective case: If you have a protective case on your Watch, remove it before charging. Some cases can interfere with the magnetic connection, making it harder for the charger to deliver power efficiently.

– Minimize usage during charging: Turn on Airplane Mode, disable notifications, or even power off your Apple Watch while it’s charging. This minimizes power consumption and allows more power to be directed toward charging the battery.

– Keep your wearable and charger clean: Ensure that the charging contacts on both the watch and the charger are clean and free from dirt or debris. This will help maintain a strong connection and efficient power transfer.

– Charge in a cool environment: Charging any battery in a cool environment can help improve charging efficiency. Avoid charging your Apple Watch in direct sunlight or hot environments.

How to charge apple watch without charger

It is worth checking out the important safety information for Apple Watch on the official Apple website before you attempt to charge your device using any other method than the official charging cable.

Unfortunately, if you do not have an official charging cable or perhaps a power bank that has an integrated Watch wireless charger integrated into its case. Charging an Apple Watch without the official charging cable can be challenging. Apple has designed its watch to use a unique magnetic power system although third-party magnetic charging cables are available.

If you search online and number of DIY solutions have been attempted but this is not recommended. People have experimented with charging their Apple Watch is using makeshift solutions, such as aligning the watch with a standard QI wireless charger or even trying to create custom charging solutions using magnets and power cables.

Although we do not recommend this as it can damage your watch as well as void its warranty and create safety hazards for you and your property. The safest and most reliable option to recharge your Apple Watch is to purchase an Apple certified charging cable.

If you require further information about charging your Watch I highly recommend jumping over to the official Apple support website or booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative.





