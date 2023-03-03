Apple offering water seal and depth tests on Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be used as a dive computer, Apple has announced that it is now offering water seal tests and depth tests on the Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple has released a new support document for the device and you can now request a test of the device to make sure that it is working properly. You can see more details below.

If you have Apple Watch Ultra and want to check that its depth gauge and seals are working properly, you can get a Depth and Water Seal Test from Apple.

You might want to send your Apple Watch Ultra for a Depth and Water Seal Test if:

You’d like to check the functionality of the depth gauge in your Apple Watch Ultra.

You might have caused unseen damage to your Apple Watch Ultra — for example, by crashing while bicycling, or hitting your watch on a rock during a hike.

You should avoid diving with your Apple Watch Ultra if it has visible cracks on the front display or back crystal. Cracks in the display or crystal can allow water to enter and damage your watch, especially if it’s subjected to high water pressure. For this same reason, the Depth and Water Seal Test can’t be performed if your Apple Watch Ultra has visible cracks.

You can find out more information about how you can get your Apple Watch Ultra tested to make sure that it is safe for diving.

Source Apple, MacRumors





