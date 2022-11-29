Apple Oceanic+ app launched on the Apple Watch Ultra

Apple has announced that it is launching its new Oceanic+ app on the Apple Watch Ultra, the app turns the smartwatch into a diving computer.

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed for depths of up to 40 meters or 130 feet, the watch comes with a depth gauge and water temperature sensors.

“At Huish Outdoors, our purpose is fueling the human spirit for adventure,” says Mike Huish, the company’s CEO. “Oceanic+ on Apple Watch Ultra is one of the biggest innovations to hit the dive industry in a long time. We’re creating an accessible, shareable, better diving experience for everybody.”

When the first scuba divers took to the seas in the 1950s to explore the depths of the world’s waters, dive computers were still approximately 30 years away. By the ’80s and ’90s, many certified divers were still putting pen to paper to create their own dive tables. Using the Bühlmann decompression algorithm, they would track their depth and the time spent in the water to ensure they could safely plunge beneath the surface without overburdening their bodies with nitrogen.

You can find out more details about the new Oceanic+ app for the Apple Watch Ultra over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals