Apple Watch Ultra display durability tested (Video)

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a rugged smartwatch, according to Apple the display on the device is made from sapphire which means that it is much more durable and scratch resistant than regular glass.

Now we get to find out how durable the Apple Watch Ultra display is in a new video from JerryRigEverything, we also get to see about some other smartwatches with sapphire displays. This includes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Garmin Fenix 7 Solar.

Normal glass used on smartphones and other smartwatches scratch at levels 6 and 7, sapphire is stronger than standard glass and should scratch at levels 8 or 9.

As we can see from the video, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 started to show scratches on the display at level 8, so it is using sapphire for the display.

On the Garmin Fnexis 7 Solar, the display starts to show scratches at level 8, so this confirms that the device has a sapphire display.

The Watch Ultra shows scratches on the display at level 8, with some minor scratches at level 7, this could be to the coating on the display.

As we saw in a previous video, the Apple Watch Ultra is considerably more durable that the standard versions of the Apple Watch.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything





