iPhone 14 battery capacities revealed

The new iPhone 14 handsets are available to pre-order and they will go on sale this Friday the 16th of September, now we have some details on the handset’s battery capacities.

When the new iPhone 14 handsets were made official, Apple did not confirm the battery capacities for each device. The capacities of the battery of each mode of the iPhone has now been revealed.

The iPhone 14 comes with a 3,279 mAh battery, the iPhone 14 Plus features a 4,325 mAh capacity, the iPhone 14 Pro has 3,200 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 4,323 mAh capacity.

As we can see from the specifications, the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models have slightly smaller batteries than the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

We are expecting these two Pro models to last longer than the standard iPhone 14 handsets as they have the new Apple A16 Bionic processor which is apparently more efficient. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have the Apple A15 Bionic processor, this is the same processor used in the iPhone 13.

The new iPhone 14 is now available to pre-order, and the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be available from this Friday the 16th of September. The new iPhone 14 Plus will be available from the 7th of October.

Source MacRumors

