OLED iPad Pro expected in 2024

Apple is expected to launch some new iPads this year, although it looks like we may have to wait until next year to see a new OLED iPad Pro.

According to a recent report by ET News from Korea, Apple is planning on launching OLED versions of their iPad Pro in 2024.

This is something we heard back in December and Apple is also expected to launch OLED versions of their MacBooks next year.

The specific types of panels are 10.86 inches and 12.9 inches for the iPad, and 14 inches and 16 inches for the MacBook. The domestic display companies and related parts and material companies began to develop the panels with the start of the official project. An insider familiar with the subject said, “Panel development from 10 inches to 16 inches is in progress.”

In the 12.9-inch model of the iPad Pro Apple uses a mini-LED display at the moment, while the 11-inch models feature an LCD display. This will apparently change next year and both models of the iPad Pro will get these new displays.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the 2024 iPad Pro lineup, of course, we are also expecting to see some new models of the iPad Pro later this year.

Source ET News, MacRumors





