OLED 13 inch MacBook Air and OLED iPads coming in 2024

Apple will launch a number of new Macs and iPads in 2023, and now we have details on an OLED 13-inch MacBook Air that is coming in 2024.

According to a recent report by Ross Young from Display Supply Chian Consultants, Apple will be launching an OLED MacBook Air in 2024 along with two OLED iPads.

This will include an OLED 11-inch iPad Pro and an OLED 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as the new MacBook Air, all three devices will apparently come with ProMotion and have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The current range of MacBook Airs and MacBook Pro notebooks are equipped with LCD displays, the iPad Pro tablets also feature LCD displays. The new MacBook’s coming in 2023 are also expected to continue to use LCD displays, as will the 2023 iPads.

We are expecting Apple to launch a new range of Macs next year, we have already seen evidence of devices featuring a new more powerful version of Apple’s M2 processor. The M2 is used in the current model of the MacBook Air.

We are expecting to see a number of new M2-powered MacBook Pro notebooks, plus there should also be a new larger iMac and possibly an updated Mac Studio and Mac Mini.

We are looking forward to seeing what Apple has planned for its Mac line-up, by the end of this year, Apple will have switched completely from Intel processors to its own Apple Silicon processor.

Source Ross Young, MacRumors





