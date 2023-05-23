Plugable USB-C to HDMI adapter supports two monitors

Plugable has today launched its new USB-C to HDMI adapter allowing users to connect to HDMI monitors to a single USB-C port. The latest adapter from the engineers at Plugable fully supports Microsoft Windows and Chrome OS laptops equipped with full-featured USB-C (DP 1.2/1.4), USB4, or Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4 systems.

The latest adapter from the team offer s a USB-C adapter capable of effortlessly powering dual 4K 60Hz HDMI monitors. It’s a fantastic asset for both Windows and ChromeOS computer users, providing you with an expanded view across two screens simultaneously.

This useful accessory ensures full compliance with HDCP, allowing the playback of copyright-protected content from your favorite streaming platforms such as Netflix and Hulu. The USBC-MSTH2 is available from online retailers such as Amazon for $39.95 with a $2 off coupon.

USB-C to HDMI adapter

Transition from USB-C to HDMI is a breeze. Enjoy the convenience of connecting a pair of HDMI monitors via a single USB-C, Thunderbolt, or USB4 port, and behold the stunning clarity of dual extended 4K 60Hz displays. Whether you’re streaming high-definition video, indulging in immersive gaming, or tackling your work tasks, this adapter ensures crystal-clear output.

Featuring true plug-and-play operation. There’s no need to struggle with driver downloads or installations. Our USB-C to HDMI adapter employs Alt Mode graphics and an MST chip to intuitively drive two displays straight from your host laptop, promising smooth and efficient performance. The adapter has been designed to work flawlessly with Windows 10, 11+ and ChromeOS 100 or subsequent systems, provided they are equipped with a USB-C, Thunderbolt, or USB4 port, and support DP Alternate Mode over USB-C (DP 1.4).

Apple MacBook support

Although the dual monitor adapter supports Apple MacBooks, Mac users should note that it only supports a single extended display, or dual mirrored screens. Make your computing experience a visual treat with this versatile adapter.

Source : Plugable



