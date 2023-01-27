Lenovo 100e Chromebook Gen 4 Chrome OS and Windows laptops

Lenovo has this week introduced its new range of Windows 11 and ChromeOS laptops designed for education applications. As well as a new VR Classroom solution capable of providing immersive and customisable student experiences with an extensive library of curriculum-mapped VR modules. The latest Lenovo Education portfolio includes new laptops, running Windows 11 or ChromeOS.
“The latest enhancements to the Lenovo VR Classroom solutions create an immersive educational experience through engaging visuals, meaningful content, and explanatory audio that sparks a connection with each student. Open, flexible, and secure, Lenovo’s latest VR Classroom solution has everything needed to access, launch, and customize VR learning to enhance your curriculum. Educators can find—or create—great content, plan innovative lessons, and deeply engage students in immersive learning experiences with this complete VR solution.”
Windows 11 laptops
- Lenovo 100w Gen 4:
- 6-inch anti-glare display weighing less than three pounds (1.36kg)
- Intel® Processor N100
- Up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB UFS or SSD storage
- Wi-Fi 6 for fast and stable connectivity2
- HD camera for hybrid learning collaboration
- Durable keyboard with full skirt keycaps and reinforced ports and hinges
- EPEAT Gold registered in US, Canada and Germany.
- Lenovo 300w Yoga Gen 4:
- 6-inch IPS touch display featuring Corning Gorilla Glass, optional garaged stylus and Pencil Touch support to use a #2 pencil without scratching the glass surface
- Intel Processor N100 or N200
- 360-degree hinge and rubber bumpers for added protection
- HD front camera and optional 5MP world-facing camera to capture real-time field trip video and images
- Wi-Fi 62 with optional 4G LTE3 for connectivity across campus or more remote locations
- EPEAT Gold registered in US, Canada and Germany.
- Lenovo 500w Yoga Gen 4:
- Larger 12.2-inch WUXGA IPS touch display with 16:10 aspect ratio for educators and older students featuring Gorilla Glass and TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light to ease eye strain
- Intel® Processor N100 or N200
- Touch display support Pencil Touch and an active garaged stylus pen is optionally available
- Wi-Fi 62 for fast & stable connectivity
- Optional FHD camera for hi-resolution video conferencing and an optional 5MP world-facing camera
- Lenovo 13w Yoga Gen 2:
- 3-inch WUXGA IPS touch display with Gorilla Glass
- Up to AMD Ryzen 7 7000 Series processors, ideal for teachers and administrators who require extra power to manage classroom workloads or campus infrastructure.
- Up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD
- FHD camera with optional Infrared functionality for easy login through Windows Hello; optional 5MP world-facing camera
- Wi-Fi 62 and optional 4G LTE3 for versatile connectivity
Chromebook laptops
- Lenovo 100e Chromebook Gen 4:
- 6-inch anti-glare display weighing less than three pounds (1.25kg)
- Powered by MediaTek Kompanio 520
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- Wi-Fi 62 and optional 4G LTE3 for versatile connectivity
- HD camera for hybrid learning collaboration
- Durable keyboard with full skirt keycaps and reinforced ports and hinges
- EPEAT® Gold registered in US, Canada and Germany.
- Lenovo 300e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4:
- 11.6-inch IPS touch display featuring Corning Gorilla Glass, optional garaged stylus
- Powered by MediaTek™ Kompanio 520
- 360-degree hinge and rubber bumpers for added protection
- HD front camera and optional 5MP world-facing camera to capture real-time field trip video and images
- Wi-Fi 62 for fast stable connectivity
- EPEAT Gold registered in US, Canada and Germany.
- Lenovo 500e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4:
- Larger 12.2-inch IPS touch display with 16:10 aspect ratio for educators and older students features Gorilla Glass and TUV certified low blue light to ease eye strain
- Intel® Processor N100 or N200
- Up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB eMMC storage
- Touch display support and an active stylus pen is optionally available
- Wi-Fi 6 or 6E2 and optional 4G LTE3 for versatile connectivity
- HD or FHD camera for video conferencing and an optional 5MP world-facing camera
- Lenovo 14e Chromebook Gen 3:
- 14-inch display with aluminum top cover and 82% screen-to-body ratio
- Intel® Processor N200 or Intel Core™ i3-N305 processor
- Up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB SSD
- Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E2 for faster and more stable connectivity
- HD or FHD camera
Source : Lenovo
