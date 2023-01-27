Lenovo 100e Chromebook Gen 4 Chrome OS and Windows laptops

Lenovo has this week introduced its new range of Windows 11 and ChromeOS laptops designed for education applications. As well as a new VR Classroom solution capable of providing immersive and customisable student experiences with an extensive library of curriculum-mapped VR modules. The latest Lenovo Education portfolio includes new laptops, running Windows 11 or ChromeOS.

“The latest enhancements to the Lenovo VR Classroom solutions create an immersive educational experience through engaging visuals, meaningful content, and explanatory audio that sparks a connection with each student. Open, flexible, and secure, Lenovo’s latest VR Classroom solution has everything needed to access, launch, and customize VR learning to enhance your curriculum. Educators can find—or create—great content, plan innovative lessons, and deeply engage students in immersive learning experiences with this complete VR solution.”

Windows 11 laptops

Chromebook laptops

Lenovo 100e Chromebook Gen 4: 6-inch anti-glare display weighing less than three pounds (1.25kg) Powered by MediaTek Kompanio 520 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage Wi-Fi 6 2 and optional 4G LTE 3 for versatile connectivity HD camera for hybrid learning collaboration Durable keyboard with full skirt keycaps and reinforced ports and hinges EPEAT® Gold registered in US, Canada and Germany.

Lenovo 300e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4: 11.6-inch IPS touch display featuring Corning Gorilla Glass, optional garaged stylus Powered by MediaTek™ Kompanio 520 360-degree hinge and rubber bumpers for added protection HD front camera and optional 5MP world-facing camera to capture real-time field trip video and images Wi-Fi 6 2 for fast stable connectivity EPEAT Gold registered in US, Canada and Germany.

Lenovo 500e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4: Larger 12.2-inch IPS touch display with 16:10 aspect ratio for educators and older students features Gorilla Glass and TUV certified low blue light to ease eye strain Intel® Processor N100 or N200 Up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB eMMC storage Touch display support and an active stylus pen is optionally available Wi-Fi 6 or 6E 2 and optional 4G LTE 3 for versatile connectivity HD or FHD camera for video conferencing and an optional 5MP world-facing camera

Lenovo 14e Chromebook Gen 3: 14-inch display with aluminum top cover and 82% screen-to-body ratio Intel® Processor N200 or Intel Core™ i3-N305 processor Up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB SSD Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E 2 for faster and more stable connectivity HD or FHD camera



