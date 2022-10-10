Corsair Enchanted Quest K65 RGB Mini keyboards and headsets

Corsair has this week introduced its new range of Enchanted Quest K65 RGB Mini keyboards and HS80 RGB Wireless headsets in full bright color gradients to “transport you to worlds of swords, sorcery, and epic loot“. Colors inlcude Pink Elixir, the atmospheric Ethereal Blue, the mysterious Purple Rune, or the painterly Pastel Twilight. The range of computer peripherals will only be available for a limited time so don’t delay if you are thinking of grabbing a new headset or mechanical wireless keyboard.

All four varieties come with an exclusive custom ESC keycap with a unique icon that fits each Enchanted Quest theme, for an “extra touch of personality and detail on your keyboard” explains the press release from Corsair.

“Three new variants of the white HS80 RGB WIRELESS gaming headset join the Enchanted Quest keyboard lineup, with corresponding color accents to match. Available in your choice of Ethereal Blue, Purple Rune, or Pink Elixir, these headsets liven up your look with colorized ear pads and headband, complementing your adventurous style while delivering top-notch audio.”

Keyboards & headsets

“The Enchanted Quest Collection will be available only for a limited time, making them the ideal collector’s items for those who want to achieve 100% completion in CORSAIR gaming gear. Your quest for more CORSAIR COLLECTIONS launches continues in the coming months, featuring a fresh new theme and peripherals such as keyboards, mouse pads, and more with each new release.”

“The CORSAIR Enchanted Quest K65 RGB MINI keyboards are available exclusively from the CORSAIR webstore, and the HS80 RGB WIRELESS headsets are available exclusively from the CORSAIR webstore in North America. For up-to-date availability information, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.”

Source : Corsair



