Corsair & Nanoleaf partner for iCUE smart integration

Nanoleaf and Corsair have announced a new partnership this week to bring their skills and products together to create smarter home integrations for the PC iCUE system. Thanks to the combination of technologies users to switch easily jump from the Nanoleaf mobile app and iCUE providing you with intuitive lighting controls from the palm of your hand. A variety of presets lighting scenes are available such as Rainbow Wave, Rain, or Watercolor, or you can easily create your own with completely personalized color choices.

iCUE can also display computer temperature indicators through the Nanoleaf devices, turning your room on red alert when your PC is running hot, or green when your PC is running at its optimal performance. This handy feature will enable you to be warned when anything happens to your PC set up which you might not normally notice during normal gameplay or work. Check out the quick demonstration video below to learn more about what you can accomplish using the new combination of lighting and iCue.

Nanoleaf iCUE

“We’ve had an overwhelming amount of interest from our community for this integration, so we couldn’t be more excited to launch the new Nanoleaf x CORSAIR integration,” said Gimmy Chu, CEO and Co-Founder of Nanoleaf. “We can’t wait to see how our users customize their setups and change up the way they play their favorite games with all of the vibrant Scenes and dynamic light shows.” Whether you’re lighting a top-tier gaming battlestation or a spectacular studio space, you can set the right mood with Nanoleaf products via iCUE to produce the ultimate RGB setup.”

“Nanoleaf has become ubiquitous with smart lighting in the gaming room space, and we are thrilled to be officially collaborating together,” said Bertrand Chevalier, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Gaming. “CORSAIR has long led the way in RGB peripherals, so it was only natural that we partner with Nanoleaf to provide people who love lighting the best possible experience within the iCUE software. We’re excited to see how our fans and gamers utilize this new collaboration, and what kind of amazing experiences they will create.”

Source : NL



