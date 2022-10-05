Nanoleaf Engine DJ real-time lighting effects as you play

Specialist LED lighting manufacturer Nanoleaf has this week announced it has partnered with the team at Engine DJ to release a new lighting integration system specifically designed for live music performances. Engine DJ is the world’s first, and most advanced, embedded creative platform for DJs and consists of desktop and OS platforms.

The integration now allows DJs to simply connect and pair their Nanoleaf Shapes or Lines lighting directly to the Engine DJ controller. Once connected DJs have instant access to an array of lighting effects that can be controlled in real time as you play.

“Whether you’re performing on stage, on stream, or on your own at home, this new Nanoleaf x Engine DJ integration lets you sync your Nanoleaf lights with your DJ controller to enhance the impact of any performance. Adjust the colour of your lights and effect speed or utilise options like “Strobe” and “Black Out” to create a completely bespoke light show – the possibilities really are endless.”

Nanoleaf x Engine DJ

Learn how to set up and sync Engine DJ & SoundSwitch with your Nanoleaf lights for incredible audio visual light shows that take your DJ sets to the next level!

“The Engine Lighting software is built right into Engine DJ’s controllers and can intelligently analyse the musical qualities of each specific song, recognising everything from introductions, to builds and beat drops. It then converts this into information that enables your Nanoleaf lights to synchronise perfectly with your music. It even further breaks down the visualisation by genre, making every song and set a completely unique performance and experience.”

Source : Nanoleaf



