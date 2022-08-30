CTL Chromebook NL72-L with new cellular technology

CTL has this week announced the imminent availability of its new NL72L and NL72CT-L Chromebook featuring newly updated cellular technology. Powered by an Intel Jasper Lake Dual-Core N4500 CPU processor the Chromebook features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and the NL72-L measures 11.6″ and features 1366 x 768 Intel UMA graphics, together with a IP41-rated design, that has been drop tested from a height of 70 cm.

Other features include a USB interface HD camera integrated with an LED indicator and rotational camera, it can easily connect multiple devices to create the ultimate work setup. The device features two USB ports, an audio port, and 2 in 1 card reader. The Google AUE for the NL72-L is June 2029.

“Digital equity and inclusion is a priority for CTL and we believe by adding additional communication technologies to our products, we are one step closer to solving the digital divide. Band 48 has been requested by our most innovative customers, and are excited to address this need in the market.” – Erik Stromquist, CEO.

CTL Chromebook NL72-L/CTL-L Specifications

(CBUS1100019/CBUS1100020)

Bands: B2/4/5/7/12/13/14/17/25/26/29/30/66/71 B41 (194M)/42/43/46/48

Display: 1366 x 768 Intel UMA graphics (touchscreen optional)

Processor: Jasper Lake Dual-Core Intel N4500 CPU

Networking: Intel WiFi AX201 (Gig+) (WiFi 6)

Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4x-2933 SDRAM

SIM: Dual Sim support including e-sim

Storage: 64 GB eMMC

Cellular Card: Fibocom FM101 (Cat 12)

Dimensions: 11.6 x 8.1 x 0.74 in.

Weight: 2.85 lbs.

Ports: USB 3.0 (type A) x 1 / USB Type C x 2 w/ Power Delivery / Audio (one 3.50 mm 4-pole single or combo jack) / 2 in 1 card reader (uSD socket, SD/MMC)- SIM slot

AUE: June 2029

”Band 48 CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service), often referred to as the private LTE, is the frequency band of 3.50 GHz, operating in the LTE spectrum in the United States, and is perfect for services that require ultra-high resources. LTE was designed to work across a wide range of frequency bands (450 MHz up to 3.80 GHz) referred to as E-UTRA. The LTE technology is capable of supporting two modes of communication, FDD (Frequency Division Duplex) and TDD (Time Division Duplex).”

Source : CTL

