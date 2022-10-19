Logitech Crayon stylus now features USB-C charging port

Logitech has released a new updated version of it Crayon stylus equipping the latest generation of digital drawing pens with USB-C charging ports. Priced at $70 the Logitech Crayon stylus has been specifically designed for Apple’s iPad and arrives the same week Apple announced its latest range of tablets equipped with the company is M2 processor. Equipped with a rechargeable lithium ion battery the iPad stylus features a wireless Bluetooth connection and weighs just 20g.

“Logitech Crayon stylus is a versatile, pixel-precise digital pencil for iPad that instantly unleashes your creativity on apps that support Apple Pencil. With a USB-C connector for charging, Logitech Crayon provides a writing experience that’s as natural as pen and paper.”

Crayon stylus with USB-C port

– The stylus is compatible with hundreds of apps.

– Write and draw naturally without fear of missing a single line or detail.

– Palm rejection technology allows natural hand placement while using Logitech Crayon.

– Perfect line every time thanks to the smart tip that adjusts line weight automatically.

– Connects to iPad instantly—no need for complex device pairing or other delays.

– Sturdy, shaped to stay put, and can withstand drops of up to 4 feet (1.22 meters).

– Batteries provide up to seven hours of writing time from a single charge.

– Comfortable design lets you draw and write comfortably for extended periods of time.

Source : Logitech



