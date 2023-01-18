ViewSonic webcam docking monitors for video conferencing

ViewSonic has this week unveiled its new range of webcam docking monitors in the form of the VG2456V and VG2756V-2K displays. Featuring pop-up web cameras equipped with integrated LED fill lights and a two-way AI noise reduction. The ViewSonic VG2456V Monitor features a 24” Full HD display offering users a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, pop-up 2MP webcam, adjustable LED fill light and two-way Noise-reduction microphone and dual-speaker. Together with an integrated dock providing connectivity via USB-C with 90W power delivery, USB-A, USB-B, HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort in, and Gigabit Ethernet port.

The slightly larger ViewSonic VG2756V-2K features a 27” QHD display offering a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and is equipped with a pop-up five megapixel webcam, adjustable LED fill light. Together with two-way Noise-reduction microphone and dual-speaker and connectivity via USB-C with 90W power delivery, USB-A, USB-B, HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort in, and Integrated Gigabit Ethernet port. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ViewSonic, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“As more of us move towards a hybrid mode of working and collaborating across different regions, online video conferences will increasingly become more universal for working professionals. That’s why we focused on designing our latest VG56V series with cutting-edge video conferencing features,” said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. “With an intuitive design and simple set-up, these user-centric monitors are the perfect tool to escalate the video conferencing experience.”

Webcam docking monitors

“Being able to hear well on both ends is one of the most important aspects of any successful communication, particularly when communicating online. The VG56V monitors feature two-way AI-powered audio enhancement in both the built-in microphone, located in the pop-up webcam, and in the dual front-firing 5W speakers. The monitors are compatible with various video conferencing software to ensure premium conversation quality. “

“The VG56V series takes the video conferencing experience to the next level with an industry-leading “audio focus” function that eliminates unwanted background noise from the speaker and the incoming audio. On the other hand, the “voice focus” technology reduces distracting noises such as keyboard clattering, mouse-clicking, and other background noises. It also isolates the user’s voice from other voices. Users can hear and be heard with absolute clarity. “

Source : ViewSonic





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals