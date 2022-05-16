New Motorola Razr 3 to feature larger displays

The last thing we heard about the new Motorola Razr 3 smartphone was back in January and now we have some more details about the handset.

According to a recent report by Ross Young, the new Motorola folding smartphone will come with larger displays than the current models.

The new handset will come with a 6.7-inch folding display and it will feature a cover display that measures 3 inches, more information is below.

Since the next Motorola Razr image has leaked, I can say it will have a 6.7″ foldable display rather than the 6.2″ on the Razr 5G. It will be made by China Star. The cover display will expand from 2.7″ to ~3″. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 13, 2022

The new Motorola Razr 3 smartphone will come with a range of other upgrades over the existing device, this will include a 50-megapixel f/1.8 camera and a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, and there will also be a third macro camera.

The handset will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and it will come with up to 12GB of RAM we are also expecting it to come with up to 512GB of included storage.

As yet there are no details on when the new Motorola Razr smartphone will go on sale, as soon as we get some more details about the handset, we will let you know.

Source Ross Young, Phandroid

