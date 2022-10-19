New Windows 11 features unveiled by Microsoft

Microsoft has today unveiled new features added to its latest Windows 11 operating system, announcing the availability of tabs within the Windows 11 File Explorer app, Taskbar management and sharing and enhancements to the Windows 11 Photos app. Towards the end of this month, October 2022. Microsoft will be rolling out a new update to its Photos app on Windows 11. Created to improve the organisation of your photos why did they come from your phone, camera, OneDrive or other source combining them all into one “gorgeous gallery” says Microsoft.

“Tabbed File Explorer: One of our most loved and highly utilized features, File Explorer, is getting better. Windows is always looking for ways to simplify your everyday tasks and make collaborating as effortless as possible. So, we’re releasing Tabs to File Explorer that let you organize your files and switch between your folders with ease.

The new Favorites section is the perfect place to pin your most used files. And thanks to the power of OneDrive we’re making it easier for you to see important information like which of your colleagues most recently edited or commented on your file. When sharing content, Windows can also provide a list of contacts you’re likely to share content with and some personalized suggestions based on your Microsoft 365 account. (Microsoft 365 subscription sold separately)”

Windows 11 2022 Update

“We’re also delighted to deliver an exciting new Memories experience which resurfaces pictures you’ve saved on OneDrive, making revisiting life’s magical moments simple and effortless. Enjoy picture compilations of recent highlights, time spent with loved ones, and more. We also recently announced that the Photos app can now seamlessly access all the photos on your iPhone with direct connection to your iCloud photo library. Just install iCloud for Windows from the Microsoft Store and the photos you take with your iPhone will appear automatically in your Photos app. iCloud integration will be available in November.”

Windows 11 features

– File Explorer tabs: You can switch between tabs to see different views without opening multiple windows. You can also pin frequently accessed files to the Favorites section.

– Suggested Actions: Windows will offer suggestions for certain types of actions depending on what you’re doing with your computer. For example if you highlight a phone number or a date, Windows may offer a pop-up asking if you want to make a voice or video call or schedule an appointment.

– Taskbar Overflow: If you pin more apps to the Taskbar than can fit on the screen, you’ll see a set of three dots that you can click to view an overflow Taskbar showing all of the app icons that aren’t visible on the primary Taskbar view.

– Task Manager shortcut from the Taskbar: Right-click the Taskbar and a menu will pop up asking if you want to open Taskbar settings or the Windows Task Manager

– Sharing: The Windows Share experience now makes more devices discoverable if they’re nearby. You can share files from the desktop, File Explorer, Photos app, Snipping Tool, Xbox app, or other apps.

Source : Microsoft



