New Windows 11 Photos app released by Microsoft

Windows Insiders might be interested to know that they can now grab a new version of the Windows 11 Photos app rolled out exclusively to Windows Insiders this week. Microsoft has started rolling out a preview of this update for the Photos app to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel although not all members will be able to access the update straightaway says Microsoft. Who are planning to increase the rollout over time as they monitor feedback. Microsoft explains a little more about what you can expect from the new Windows 11 Photos app and its features.

“The new Windows 11 Photos appupdate brings a gorgeous gallery, simplifying browsing, finding, management and consumption of your collection of photos. It also allows you to easily backup your photos with OneDrive, enjoy powerful experiences on Windows devices and offers a delightful “Memories” experience.”

New Windows 11 Photos app features

Organize your photos with a productive and beautifully redesigned purpose-built experience.

Easily backup your Photos to OneDrive and keep your memories safe.

Celebrate a life well-lived with improved “Memories” experiences.

Be productive with multi-window and multi-screen.

Easily view your OneDrive storage quota usage and add more storage.

Import and manage your photos from external sources such as your phone and camera.

“This update to the Photos app (version 2022.31090.16004.0 and higher) will replace the current Photos app experience. Earlier this year, we introduced Clipchamp as our new inbox video editor, which is focused on making video creation easy, fast, and fun on Windows. As Clipchamp is equipped with all the basic tools you’d expect, like trimming and splitting, as well as more pro-style features like transitions and animated text, the new Photos app experience no longer includes the legacy Video Editor. If you would prefer to continue to use the legacy Photos app, it will remain available in the Microsoft Store.”

Source : Microsoft



