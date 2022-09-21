Windows 11 2022 first major update now available

Microsoft has today announced the availability of its first major Windows 11 update in over 190 countries has been made available to users who would like to update. If you are already running Windows 11 on your PC the operating system will notify you when your system is ready for the phased rollout. Microsoft explains “The measured and phased rollout will offer the update via Windows Update when data shows that your device is ready, as our objective is to provide a quality update experience. ”

Windows 11 first major update

Manual Update

If you are confident that your Windows 11 system is ready and you have already installed version 21H2 you can choose by doing so by opening the Windows Update settings located at Settings > Windows Update and then select “Check for updates“.

“We will initially ramp up the offering availability in the first weeks as we monitor quality signals. If we detect that your device may have an issue, such as an application incompatibility, we may put a safeguard hold in place and not offer the update until that issue is resolved.”

To learn more about what you can expect from the first major Windows 11 update from Microsoft, check out the quick two minute video below which provides an overview of what Microsoft is including in the update for Windows users to enjoy.

“The last few years have brought enduring changes in the ways we live, work and learn, with the PC playing a more critical role in our daily lives. Online options that didn’t previously exist for meetings, appointments, everyday tasks and access to entertainment emerged out of necessity, but remain due to convenience and efficiency.

We formed new habits; and they stuck. The PC has fundamentally connected us in more emotional ways than ever before. Our work is never done to ensure Windows evolves and adapts to you. With our first major update to Windows 11, we are taking the next step on our journey, focusing our innovation in four key areas to make your everyday easier:”

Source : Microsoft



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals